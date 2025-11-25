Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.20. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5,598 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRFH. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 176.38% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

