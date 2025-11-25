Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.85 and traded as high as C$19.38. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 62,246 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AD.UN shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 0.8%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.