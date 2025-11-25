Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $299,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $400,001.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

