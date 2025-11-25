Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $269,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 64.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,033,000 after purchasing an additional 834,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,463,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,812,000 after purchasing an additional 622,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price target on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

