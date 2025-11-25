Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $320,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 350.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $245.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.