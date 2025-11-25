Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,236,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $362,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

