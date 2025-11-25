Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $324,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,515,000 after acquiring an additional 595,553 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Snowflake by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snowflake by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $242.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.