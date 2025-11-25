Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,829,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $397,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 285,897 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.9% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 378,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,865 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,424,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

