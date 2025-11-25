Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,749 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $410,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $255,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,931 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $93,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $524.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

