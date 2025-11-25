Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $387.19 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $387,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $72,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,552.28. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $28,475,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 232,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,929.90. The trade was a 50.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

