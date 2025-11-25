Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,998,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $342,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.