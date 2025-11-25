Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $352.74 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $352,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

