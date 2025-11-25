Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 6,210 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 197.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in World Acceptance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 44.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $60,000,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,075.52. This represents a 89.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $566,606.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,353.95. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,453 shares of company stock worth $60,734,361. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $748.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a current ratio of 24.16. World Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.25). World Acceptance had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.