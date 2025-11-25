Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Director Sells C$12,900,000.00 in Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 2,000,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$12,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 744,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,804,637.25. The trade was a 72.86% decrease in their position.

Dean Myles Shillington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Dean Myles Shillington sold 500,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$3,125,000.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Dean Myles Shillington sold 1,000,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$6,250,000.00.

Zedcor Stock Up 2.4%

ZDC stock opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Zedcor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins set a C$7.50 price target on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.65.

Zedcor Company Profile

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

