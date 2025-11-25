Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,999,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $445,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after buying an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,058,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 147,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

