Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co $SHEN

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 93,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 146,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 13,541 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $179,959.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,455,302 shares in the company, valued at $45,920,963.58. This trade represents a 0.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,441,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,284,839.40. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,637 shares of company stock valued at $817,763. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.95 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.46%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

