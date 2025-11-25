Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,866 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $432,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

