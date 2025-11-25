Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 31.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $6,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.05. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.48.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.89.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

