Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1,596.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 96.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 74,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $99.55.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

