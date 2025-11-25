20,000 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.01 million during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

