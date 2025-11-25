25,062 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $351,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MBLY stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

