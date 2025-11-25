DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 421 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Credicorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $252.92 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.79.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

