DNB Asset Management AS Sells 416 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:MOH opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.40 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

