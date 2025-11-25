Entropy Technologies LP Has $431,000 Stake in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,152 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 327.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 334.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 43.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

