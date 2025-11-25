DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Redwire Corporation $RDW

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Redwire were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Redwire by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Redwire by 71.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 32.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:RDW opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Redwire Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $892.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Redwire news, CAO Chris Edmunds purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $586,627.86. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. acquired 32,155 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $199,682.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,980.88. This trade represents a 6.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,065 shares of company stock valued at $330,047. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price target on Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Redwire from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

Redwire Profile

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.