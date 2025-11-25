Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 95.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 915.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 12.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 5.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.79. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.25. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.