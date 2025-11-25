Allete, Inc. $ALE Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Allete were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Allete during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 3,456.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allete during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allete in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allete in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allete presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ALE stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

