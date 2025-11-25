Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,425,000 after buying an additional 57,523 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 317,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 201,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,833 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 191,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 171,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $587.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $594.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.21 and a 200 day moving average of $375.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,958 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.11, for a total transaction of $1,082,989.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,799.52. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total transaction of $8,027,272.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,256.10. The trade was a 86.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,312 shares of company stock worth $16,782,163. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.