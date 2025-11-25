1,996 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $317.52 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $292.97 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 217.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

