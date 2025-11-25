Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of REV Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in REV Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

REV Group Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE REVG opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

REV Group Profile

Free Report

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

