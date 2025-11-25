Entropy Technologies LP Takes $644,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

