Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 373.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $59,764.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,375. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $213,458.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,507.30. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,709 shares of company stock worth $1,049,146. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

