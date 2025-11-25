Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $408,000 in Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Calumet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet by 109.4% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet by 11.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calumet alerts:

Calumet Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Calumet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calumet ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calumet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLMT

About Calumet

(Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.