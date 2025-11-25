Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 4,156 Northrim BanCorp Inc $NRIM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRIM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Northrim BanCorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

