725 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $568.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.78 and its 200 day moving average is $504.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

