Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 189.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 168.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

