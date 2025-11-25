Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

