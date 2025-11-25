Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 301,129 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,878,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $54,148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $350.10.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $271.49 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.50 and a 1-year high of $496.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day moving average is $370.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.