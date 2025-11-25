Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $481,000 in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

