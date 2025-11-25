Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Western Digital Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,696 shares of company stock worth $4,066,517. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.