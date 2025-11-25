Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,555 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter.

TWST opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $173,454.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,091.52. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $34,774.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,358.96. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

