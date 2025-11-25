Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $392.89 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.02.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.