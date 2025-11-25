Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 20,271 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127,676,968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 53.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after buying an additional 3,171,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in StandardAero by 4,035.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after buying an additional 2,168,803 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 29.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,418,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,261,000 after buying an additional 1,902,687 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,438.48. This represents a 81.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

