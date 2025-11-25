Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $51,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.2%

Moelis & Company stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.80. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

