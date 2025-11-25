Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 3,716.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,742 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WGS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $52,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,980.78. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,053.20. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,375 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,247. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of WGS stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $162.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,789.78 and a beta of 2.00.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.33 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.