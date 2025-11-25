Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $479,000 Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,312.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 415.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

LivaNova Trading Up 9.4%

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.32 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

