Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Trading Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 4,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 433.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 144.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 26,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

