Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $39.65. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 79,466 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

See Also

