Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.34. Edap Tms shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 12,708 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EDAP

Edap Tms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edap Tms by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 7,063.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 730,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 720,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.