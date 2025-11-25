Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. 117,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 154,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the first quarter worth $880,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 202,126 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 2,778.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

